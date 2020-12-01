MULTIMEDIA

Human rights groups honor victims of extra-judicial killings

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Members of human rights groups lay flowers on photos of victims of extrajudicial killings as part of activities leading up to International Human Rights Day at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani in Quezon City on Tuesday. The groups called on the Duterte administration to end its war on drugs and counterinsurgency operations of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC), which they claim has resulted in killings of activists and human rights defenders.