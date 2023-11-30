Rights groups mark Bonifacio Day

MULTIMEDIA

Rights groups mark 160th Bonifacio Day

Rolex Dela Pena, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Protesters hold signs and banners as they march along Casal Street during a rally to mark the 160th birth anniversary of Andres Bonifacio in Manila on Thursday. Labor, human rights, and other cause-oriented groups held demonstrations to call for higher wages, improved public services, and freedom of expression to raise social issues without harassment from government forces.