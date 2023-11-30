MULTIMEDIA

Clearing ops along Mabuhay Lanes in preparation fo holiday traffic

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Members of the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Strike Force conduct a clearing operation along Mabuhay Lanes in parts of Quezon City on November 30, 2023. MMDA cleared the Mabuhay lanes of illegally parked vehicles in an attempt to improve traffic flow, anticipating heavy holiday traffic in December.