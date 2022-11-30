Workers protest on Bonifacio Day

MULTIMEDIA

Labor groups hold protest on Bonifacio Day

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Members of various labor groups hold a protest march in Manila on Wednesday, as the country commemorates the 159th birthday of revolutionary Andres Bonifacio, symbol of the working class. The group urged government to respect workers’ rights and appealed for living wages amid rising prices of fuel and basic commodities.