Workers protest on Bonifacio Day

MULTIMEDIA
Labor groups hold protest on Bonifacio Day
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Nov 30 2022 02:02 PM
Members of various labor groups hold a protest march in Manila on Wednesday, as the country commemorates the 159th birthday of revolutionary Andres Bonifacio, symbol of the working class. The group urged government to respect workers’ rights and appealed for living wages amid rising prices of fuel and basic commodities.
