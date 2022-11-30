Home > News MULTIMEDIA Manila honors Andres Bonifacio Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 30 2022 11:49 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Mayor Honey Lacuna leads the wreath-laying ceremony at the birth site monument of Andres Bonifacio in Manila, in commemoration of his 159th birth anniversary on Wednesday. Andres Bonifacio, “Father of the Philippine Revolution”, was born in Tondo, Manila in 1863. ALAMIN: Paano nga ba dapat alalahanin si Andres Bonifacio? Read More: Andres Bonifacio Father of the Philippine Revolution Tondo Manila /video/news/11/30/22/mga-taga-novaliches-umalma-sa-demolisyon-sa-kanilang-lugar/overseas/11/30/22/severe-thunderstorms-tornadoes-lash-southern-us/sports/11/30/22/messi-and-lewandowskis-world-cup-dreams-in-the-balance/news/11/30/22/coa-disallows-coffee-chocolates-purchased-by-national-tobacco-administration/entertainment/11/30/22/leon-barretto-open-to-reconcile-with-dad-dennis-padilla