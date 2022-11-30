MULTIMEDIA

Manila honors Andres Bonifacio

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Mayor Honey Lacuna leads the wreath-laying ceremony at the birth site monument of Andres Bonifacio in Manila, in commemoration of his 159th birth anniversary on Wednesday. Andres Bonifacio, “Father of the Philippine Revolution”, was born in Tondo, Manila in 1863.