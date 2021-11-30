Tribute to Andres Bonifacio

MULTIMEDIA

Honoring Andres Bonifacio on his 158th birth anniversary

ABS-CBN News

A student waves a Katipunan flag at the Andres Bonifacio shrine in Lawton, Manila on Tuesday in commemoration of the Supremo's 158th birth anniversary. Andres Bonifacio, known as the “Father of the Philippine Revolution,” established the "Kataas-taasang, Kagalang-galangang Katipunan ng mga Anak ng Bayan" or more commonly known as the "Katipunan", a movement which sought the independence of the Philippines from Spanish colonial rule.