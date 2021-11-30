Home  >  News

Enjoying the sun, sand, and surf in Boracay

Eloisa Lopez, Reuters

Posted at Nov 30 2021 09:01 PM

Tourists flock to Boracay amid COVID-19 pandemic

Tourists flock to White Beach in Boracay on Tuesday amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Philippines has temporarily suspended a decision to allow fully vaccinated foreign tourists entry in a bid to prevent the COVID-19 Omicron strain from taking off in the country. 

