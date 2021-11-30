Tourists flock to Boracay amid COVID-19 pandemic

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Enjoying the sun, sand, and surf in Boracay Eloisa Lopez, Reuters Posted at Nov 30 2021 09:01 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Tourists flock to White Beach in Boracay on Tuesday amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Philippines has temporarily suspended a decision to allow fully vaccinated foreign tourists entry in a bid to prevent the COVID-19 Omicron strain from taking off in the country. Philippines suspends decision to allow vaccinated tourists entry WHO rep to Pinoys: Refrain from overreacting, assuming Omicron is here Read More: coronavirus COVID19 Boracay beach tourists White Beach /news/12/01/21/govt-prepares-to-inoculate-adults-with-covid-vaccine-boosters/sports/12/01/21/volleyball-dasma-sweeps-sabong-for-top-spot-in-pool-b/video/news/12/01/21/govt-optimistic-about-reaching-9m-target-for-vax-drive/business/12/01/21/bank-lending-expands-anew-in-october/entertainment/12/01/21/kilalanin-leo-consul-aktor-sa-no-1-indonesian-drama