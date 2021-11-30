Order of Lapu-Lapu posthumously awarded to Andres Bonifacio

MULTIMEDIA

President Duterte confers Order of Lapu-Lapu, Rank of Magalong to Gat Bonifacio

Ace Morandante, Presidential Photo

President Rodrigo Duterte confers posthumously the Order of Lapu-Lapu, Rank of Magalong, to Gat Andres Bonifacio received by Bonifacio's great granddaughter, Buena Grace Distrito Casanova, during the commemoration of the 158th Birth Anniversary of Bonifacio at the Pinaglabanan Shrine in San Juan City on Tuesday. The Order of Lapulapu, Magalong rank is awarded to government officials and private individuals “who have rendered extraordinary service or have made exceptional contributions to the success of an activity pursuant to a campaign or advocacy of the President.