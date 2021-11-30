Order of Lapu-Lapu posthumously awarded to Andres Bonifacio

MULTIMEDIA
President Duterte confers Order of Lapu-Lapu, Rank of Magalong to Gat Bonifacio
Ace Morandante, Presidential Photo
Posted at Nov 30 2021 02:13 PM
President Rodrigo Duterte confers posthumously the Order of Lapu-Lapu, Rank of Magalong, to Gat Andres Bonifacio received by Bonifacio's great granddaughter, Buena Grace Distrito Casanova, during the commemoration of the 158th Birth Anniversary of Bonifacio at the Pinaglabanan Shrine in San Juan City on Tuesday. The Order of Lapulapu, Magalong rank is awarded to government officials and private individuals “who have rendered extraordinary service or have made exceptional contributions to the success of an activity pursuant to a campaign or advocacy of the President.
