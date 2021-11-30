Ka Leody leads protest on Bonifacio Day

MULTIMEDIA

Partido ng Lakas ng Masa hold proclamation rally on Bonifacio Day

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Presidential aspirant and labor group leader Ka Leody De Guzman speaks with members of the Manila Police District during a protest rally near Mendiola bridge in Manila, in commemoration of Bonifacio Day on Tuesday. De Guzman and running mate Prof. Walden Bello are running under Partido Lakas ng Masa (PLM), a member of Laban ng Masa which is a nationwide coalition of socialist and progressive organizations.