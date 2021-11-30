MULTIMEDIA

Groups call for action on labor issues during Bonifacio Day

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Members of various multi-sectoral groups face off with police as they commemorate the 158th birth Anniversary of Andres Bonifacio with a protest in España Blvd on Tuesday calling for action on key labor issues and the defunding of the NTF-ELCAC. The protesters cited low and regionalized wages and contractualization as main problems while new schemes such as “no vaccine, no work,” and “no vaccine, no pay” policies contribute to unemployment and underemployment.