Groups under ALL 4 Leni hold Bonifacio Day march

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 30 2021 12:56 PM

Labor groups under the Alliance of Labor Leaders for Leni (ALL 4 Leni), which supports the candidacy of Vice President Leni Robredo and her slate for the 2022 election march along Commonwealth Avenue going to the Commission on Human Rights in Quezon City on Bonifacio Day, Tuesday. The senatorial slate signed a commitment to carry the Labor Agenda and to a pro-worker 19th Congress. 

