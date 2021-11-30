Home > News MULTIMEDIA Groups under ALL 4 Leni hold Bonifacio Day march Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 30 2021 12:56 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Labor groups under the Alliance of Labor Leaders for Leni (ALL 4 Leni), which supports the candidacy of Vice President Leni Robredo and her slate for the 2022 election march along Commonwealth Avenue going to the Commission on Human Rights in Quezon City on Bonifacio Day, Tuesday. The senatorial slate signed a commitment to carry the Labor Agenda and to a pro-worker 19th Congress. Read More: ALL 4 Leni Alliance of Labor Leaders for Leni labor agenda Sonny Matula pro-worker 19th congress /entertainment/12/01/21/sunshine-cruzs-youngest-daughter-chesca-turns-16/sports/12/01/21/nba-grizzlies-top-raptors-as-jaren-jackson-jr-shines/news/12/01/21/ph-may-see-less-than-500-daily-covid-cases-by-christmas/sports/12/01/21/iligan-regains-winning-ways-at-basilans-expense/sports/12/01/21/juan-gomez-de-liano-sees-limited-minutes-in-tokyo-z-loss