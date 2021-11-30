MULTIMEDIA

Groups under ALL 4 Leni hold Bonifacio Day march

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Labor groups under the Alliance of Labor Leaders for Leni (ALL 4 Leni), which supports the candidacy of Vice President Leni Robredo and her slate for the 2022 election march along Commonwealth Avenue going to the Commission on Human Rights in Quezon City on Bonifacio Day, Tuesday. The senatorial slate signed a commitment to carry the Labor Agenda and to a pro-worker 19th Congress.