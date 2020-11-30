Home > News MULTIMEDIA Labor groups push for workers’ safety and welfare Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 30 2020 04:45 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Protesters from various sectors picket at the University of the Philippines in Quezon City in observance of the 157th birth anniversary of national hero Andres Bonifacio on Monday. The protesters called for the government’s immediate action to improve the country’s healthcare system and ensure workers’ safety and welfare amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Duterte, Robredo urge Filipinos to emulate Bonifacio's courage in COVID-19 fight Read More: Bonifacio Day UP labor groups workers’ safety hazard pay Andres Bonifacio workers' welfare /news/11/30/20/mga-mamimili-patuloy-ang-pagdagsa-sa-divisoria/business/11/30/20/mrt-3-to-resume-operations-dec-1-after-rehabilitation-works/news/11/30/20/114-pamilya-na-lumikas-mula-tuguegarao-nananatili-pa-rin-sa-evacuation-center/life/11/30/20/singapore-media-festival-continues-to-champion-asian-storytelling-amid-pandemic/news/11/30/20/2-patay-matapos-masagasaan-ng-truck-sa-quezon-city