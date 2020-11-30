MULTIMEDIA

Labor groups push for workers’ safety and welfare

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Protesters from various sectors picket at the University of the Philippines in Quezon City in observance of the 157th birth anniversary of national hero Andres Bonifacio on Monday. The protesters called for the government’s immediate action to improve the country’s healthcare system and ensure workers’ safety and welfare amid the COVID-19 pandemic.