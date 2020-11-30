Home  >  News

'Fun ride, fund drive' for victims of Typhoon Ulysses

Arnold Almacen, Iloilo City Mayor’s Office

Posted at Nov 30 2020 02:20 PM

'Fun ride, fund drive' for victims of Typhoon Ulysses

Around a thousand cyclists join the Bonifacio Day “Fun Ride, Fund Drive” around Iloilo City on Monday. The fun ride, organized by the Capitol Cycling Club of Iloilo Provincial Capitol, raised P103,050 for the victims of Typhoon Ulysses in Isabela.

