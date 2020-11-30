MULTIMEDIA
Homeless march on Bonifacio Day
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Nov 30 2020 10:40 AM | Updated as of Nov 30 2020 10:51 AM
Housing advocates protest in front of the National Housing Authority on Bonifacio Day, criticizing the Duterte administration's alleged forced evictions in various parts of the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic and series of calamities. The group cited a phase in Kasiglahan Village in Rodriguez, Rizal where residents are barred from returning to their homes, which they claim the agency declared a danger zone.
