Homeless march on Bonifacio Day

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Housing advocates protest in front of the National Housing Authority on Bonifacio Day, criticizing the Duterte administration's alleged forced evictions in various parts of the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic and series of calamities. The group cited a phase in Kasiglahan Village in Rodriguez, Rizal where residents are barred from returning to their homes, which they claim the agency declared a danger zone.