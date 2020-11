MULTIMEDIA

Honoring frontliners on Bonifacio Day

An actor portrays as the national hero Andres Bonifacio near an art installation consisting of 3,000 solar lamps forming the Philippine flag on Monday, in celebration of Bonifacio Day at the Luneta Park in Manila. Each lamp bears the name of a frontliner and others who succumbed to the coronavirus during the pandemic.