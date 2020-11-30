Home  >  News

DOTr extends RFID installation until Jan. 11, 2021

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 30 2020 03:04 PM

Motorists line up at the C5 SLEx Toll Plaza for the AutoSweep RFID Installation on Monday. The Transportation department extended the installation of RFID stickers in all tollways until January 11, 2021.

