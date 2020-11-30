Home > News MULTIMEDIA DOTr extends RFID installation until Jan. 11, 2021 George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 30 2020 03:04 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Motorists line up at the C5 SLEx Toll Plaza for the AutoSweep RFID Installation on Monday. The Transportation department extended the installation of RFID stickers in all tollways until January 11, 2021. Firms, groups may request to get their RFID sticker installed: Skyway Read More: Autosweep RFID tollways DOTr Nichols Toll Plaza RFID /business/11/30/20/japan-china-welcome-restart-of-business-travel-amid-pandemic/sports/11/30/20/look-pinatubo-trio-reunites-as-sangalang-abueva-check-up-on-pascual/entertainment/11/30/20/luis-manzano-admits-he-never-really-wanted-to-become-a-host/overseas/11/30/20/skorea-considers-more-vaccine-buys-as-coronavirus-cases-spike/news/11/30/20/bilang-ng-nagka-covid-19-sa-davao-city-jail-umakyat-sa-76