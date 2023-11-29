MULTIMEDIA

Groups urge Marcos to rejoin ICC

Women and youth activists gather outside the House of Representatives along Batasan Road in Quezon City on Wednesday, to advocate for the Philippines' reentry into the International Criminal Court (ICC). The group urged President Marcos Jr. to acknowledge the ICC's jurisdiction in investigating cases filed against former President Rodrigo Duterte related to the drug war. This event coincided with legislative hearings on several resolutions in Congress for the country’s reentry to ICC.