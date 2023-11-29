Home > News MULTIMEDIA Groups urge Marcos to rejoin ICC ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 29 2023 09:11 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Women and youth activists gather outside the House of Representatives along Batasan Road in Quezon City on Wednesday, to advocate for the Philippines' reentry into the International Criminal Court (ICC). The group urged President Marcos Jr. to acknowledge the ICC's jurisdiction in investigating cases filed against former President Rodrigo Duterte related to the drug war. This event coincided with legislative hearings on several resolutions in Congress for the country’s reentry to ICC. Read More: House of Representatives International Criminal Court ICC war on drugs Ferdinand Marcos Jr Rodrigo Duterte /news/11/29/23/kapamilya-journalists-pinarangalan-sa-pagdasig-awards-2023/entertainment/11/29/23/jackie-chan-ralph-macchio-announce-global-casting-for-new-karate-kid-movie/sports/multimedia/photo/11/29/23/dilimonsters-on-d-up-dominates-la-salle-in-game-1/entertainment/11/29/23/meet-jeri-the-matteo-guidicelli-look-a-like-singer/news/11/29/23/manila-cathedrals-red-wednesday-mass-highlights-global-persecution