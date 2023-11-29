Home  >  News

Greenpeace blocks oil importation, demands climate reparation

Greenpeace demands climate reparation

Greenpeace flagship Rainbow Warrior and Filipino climate activists on kayaks block access to the Shell import terminal in Batangas City on Wednesday. Twenty-nine activists closed in on two jetties from different locations in an attempt to affect Shell’s import operations. The group is demanding for reparations for climate impacted communities.

