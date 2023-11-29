Greenpeace demands climate reparation

MULTIMEDIA

Greenpeace blocks oil importation, demands climate reparation

Greenpeace/handout

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Greenpeace flagship Rainbow Warrior and Filipino climate activists on kayaks block access to the Shell import terminal in Batangas City on Wednesday. Twenty-nine activists closed in on two jetties from different locations in an attempt to affect Shell’s import operations. The group is demanding for reparations for climate impacted communities.