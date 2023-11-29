Greenpeace demands climate reparation

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Greenpeace blocks oil importation, demands climate reparation Greenpeace/handout Posted at Nov 29 2023 12:31 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Greenpeace flagship Rainbow Warrior and Filipino climate activists on kayaks block access to the Shell import terminal in Batangas City on Wednesday. Twenty-nine activists closed in on two jetties from different locations in an attempt to affect Shell’s import operations. The group is demanding for reparations for climate impacted communities. Read More: Greenpeace oil importation climate reparation blockade Shell /entertainment/11/29/23/young-thugs-lyrics-tell-stories-not-crimes-lawyer-says/sports/11/29/23/bucks-celtics-knicks-advance-in-nba-in-season-tournament/video/overseas/11/29/23/satellite-images-show-houthi-held-ship-with-filipino-crew-near-hodeidah/entertainment/11/29/23/marvel-actor-simu-liu-releases-debut-ep/news/11/29/23/smartmatic-disqualified-from-comelec-procurements