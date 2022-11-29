Raising the flag at Bonifacio Monument

MULTIMEDIA

Raising the flag for Bonifacio Day

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) personnel rush to finish preparations at the Bonifacio Monument in Caloocan City on the eve of Bonifacio Day. The country is set to commemorate the 159th birthday of Andres Bonifacio, Supremo of the Katipunan and “Father of the Philippine Revolution” for leading the fight against Spanish colonial rule.