Road closure in Katarungan, Muntinlupa

Home > News MULTIMEDIA BuCor closes Insular Prison Road in Muntinlupa Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 29 2021 05:32 PM | Updated as of Nov 29 2021 07:34 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A resident checks a wall blocking the Insular Prison Road in Katarungan Village, Barangay Poblacion, Muntinlupa City on Monday. Local government officials of Muntinlupa raised concern after Bureau of Correction officials built a wall made of hollow blocks, cutting access to Katarungan Villages 1 and 2 from the Muntinlupa city proper. BuCor officials defended their decision, citing illegal activities happening inside the NBP as the main reason for the said road closure. 'Binigla kami': Opisyal ikinagulat ang pagapapatayo ng BuCor ng pader sa Muntinlupa Read More: BuCor Buear of corrections Insular Prison Road Katarungan Village Muntinlupa road blockade