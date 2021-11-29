Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

BuCor closes Insular Prison Road in Muntinlupa

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 29 2021 05:32 PM | Updated as of Nov 29 2021 07:34 PM

Road closure in Katarungan, Muntinlupa

A resident checks a wall blocking the Insular Prison Road in Katarungan Village, Barangay Poblacion, Muntinlupa City on Monday. Local government officials of Muntinlupa raised concern after Bureau of Correction officials built a wall made of hollow blocks, cutting access to Katarungan Villages 1 and 2 from the Muntinlupa city proper. BuCor officials defended their decision, citing illegal activities happening inside the NBP as the main reason for the said road closure.


 

Read More:  BuCor   Buear of corrections   Insular Prison Road   Katarungan Village   Muntinlupa   road blockade  