3-day vaccination drive to raise number of vaccinated Pinoys

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 29 2021 09:24 PM

Race to vaccinate more Filipinos

People are reflected on the mirror waiting for their turn as others get their vaccine at the Ospital ng Maynila during the roll-out of the National Vaccination Days on Monday in Manila. The government launched the 3-day vaccination drive in order to hasten the administration of doses and raise the number of vaccinated Filipinos, which currently stands at just over 46% of the target. 

