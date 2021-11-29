Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

QC residents line up for COVID-19 vaccine

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 29 2021 02:11 PM | Updated as of Nov 29 2021 02:42 PM

QC administers COVID-19 vaccine during National Vaccine Day

Quezon City residents queue for their first COVID-19 vaccine dose at the Batasan Hills National High School on Monday, the start of the "National COVID-19 Vaccination Day". The 3-day vaccination drive starting today up to December 1 aims to vaccinate 9 million people, focusing on first doses and booster shots. 

Read More:  COVID-19   COVID19 vaccine   National Vaccination Day   Batasan Hills   Quezon City   Astra Zeneca   first dose   coronavirus  