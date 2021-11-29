QC administers COVID-19 vaccine during National Vaccine Day

MULTIMEDIA

QC residents line up for COVID-19 vaccine

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Quezon City residents queue for their first COVID-19 vaccine dose at the Batasan Hills National High School on Monday, the start of the "National COVID-19 Vaccination Day". The 3-day vaccination drive starting today up to December 1 aims to vaccinate 9 million people, focusing on first doses and booster shots.