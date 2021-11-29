QC administers COVID-19 vaccine during National Vaccine Day

Home > News MULTIMEDIA QC residents line up for COVID-19 vaccine Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 29 2021 02:11 PM | Updated as of Nov 29 2021 02:42 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Quezon City residents queue for their first COVID-19 vaccine dose at the Batasan Hills National High School on Monday, the start of the "National COVID-19 Vaccination Day". The 3-day vaccination drive starting today up to December 1 aims to vaccinate 9 million people, focusing on first doses and booster shots. Pinoys urged: Get vaccinated amid Omicron variant threat Target sa national vaccination drive binawasan dahil sa syringe shortage Read More: COVID-19 COVID19 vaccine National Vaccination Day Batasan Hills Quezon City Astra Zeneca first dose coronavirus /entertainment/11/30/21/heaven-denies-shes-in-a-relationship-with-kimpoy-feliciano/life/11/30/21/designer-virgil-abloh-remembered-at-fashion-awards/sports/11/30/21/nba-christian-wood-shines-as-rockets-top-thunder/news/11/30/21/ph-to-lose-oil-energy-if-it-doesnt-protect-recto-bank-carpio/sports/11/30/21/zamboanga-sibugay-escapes-with-slim-win-against-basilan