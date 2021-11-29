Pharmally executives transferred to Pasay City jail

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Senate orders Pharmally executives' transfer to Pasay City jail ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 29 2021 02:39 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Pharmally executives Linconn Ong and Mohit Dargani arrive at the Pasay City Jail on Monday. The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee ordered their transfer after they failed to provide the documents required by the panel for its probe on the alleged anomalies in the procurement of personal protective equipment and medical supplies as part of the government’s COVID-19 response. Read More: Pharmally Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corporation Linconn Ong Mohit Dargani COVID19 response /overseas/11/30/21/australia-probes-first-probable-omicron-community-case/overseas/11/30/21/hong-kong-expands-travel-curbs-on-omicron-fears/sports/11/30/21/nba-allen-leads-balanced-cavaliers-past-mavericks/news/11/30/21/umaasa-ako-sa-lahat-ng-tulongi-isko-says-he-wont-refuse-dutertes-endorsement/sports/11/30/21/nba-derrick-white-helps-spurs-topple-wizards