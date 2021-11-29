Pharmally executives transferred to Pasay City jail

MULTIMEDIA

Pharmally executives Linconn Ong and Mohit Dargani arrive at the Pasay City Jail on Monday. The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee ordered their transfer after they failed to provide the documents required by the panel for its probe on the alleged anomalies in the procurement of personal protective equipment and medical supplies as part of the government’s COVID-19 response.