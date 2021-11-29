Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Senate orders Pharmally executives' transfer to Pasay City jail

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 29 2021 02:39 PM

Pharmally executives transferred to Pasay City jail

Pharmally executives Linconn Ong and Mohit Dargani arrive at the Pasay City Jail on Monday. The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee ordered their transfer after they failed to provide the documents required by the panel for its probe on the alleged anomalies in the procurement of personal protective equipment and medical supplies as part of the government’s COVID-19 response. 

Read More:  Pharmally   Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corporation   Linconn Ong   Mohit Dargani   COVID19 response  