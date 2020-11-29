MULTIMEDIA
Rainy weather as LPA nears PAR
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Nov 29 2020 06:55 PM | Updated as of Nov 29 2020 08:47 PM
Children play below an unfinished water pipe at the ongoing Metro Manila Skyway Stage 3 project in Manila on Sunday amid rains pouring in Metro Manila. A low pressure area, which is currently 975 km east of Mindanao is forecast to enter the Philippine area of responsibility within 24 hours bringing rainy weather in Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Bicol Region, Marinduque and Mindoro. PAGASA advised those residing in the eastern part of Luzon like Aurora, Quezon and Camarines Norte to stay alert on possible flooding and landslides brought by the tail-end of the frontal system.
