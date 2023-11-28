Home  >  News

Rehabilitated Lagusnilad reopens to motorists

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 28 2023 01:04 PM

Motorists navigate Taft Avenue passing through the Lagusnilad vehicular underpass in front of the Manila City Hall on November 28, 2023. The underpass reopened after 6 months of major rehabilitation. 

