MULTIMEDIA

PH, NDFP peace talks to resume

KJ Rosales, PPA pool

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity of the Philippines Secretary Carlito Galvez holds a copy of the resolution of the Philippine Government and the National Democratic Front of the Philippines agreeing to resume peace talks in a principled and peaceful resolution to end the armed conflict at the Malacanang Palace on Tuesday. Former president and self-declared socialist Rodrigo Duterte previously officially declared the NDFP a terrorist group during his administration and accused them of killing police and soldiers while negotiations were underway.