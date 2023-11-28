Home > News MULTIMEDIA PH, NDFP peace talks to resume KJ Rosales, PPA pool Posted at Nov 28 2023 06:38 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity of the Philippines Secretary Carlito Galvez holds a copy of the resolution of the Philippine Government and the National Democratic Front of the Philippines agreeing to resume peace talks in a principled and peaceful resolution to end the armed conflict at the Malacanang Palace on Tuesday. Former president and self-declared socialist Rodrigo Duterte previously officially declared the NDFP a terrorist group during his administration and accused them of killing police and soldiers while negotiations were underway. Gov't, communist rebels agree to resume peace talks Read More: NDFP National Democratic Front of the Philippines peace talks /video/entertainment/11/28/23/abe-lawyer-handang-subukan-ang-showbiz/news/11/28/23/ex-la-union-lawmaker-acquitted-of-graft-malversation-charges/video/entertainment/11/28/23/gabby-a-proud-dad-as-kc-returns-to-films-after-10-years/video/news/11/28/23/pamilya-ng-nasawing-pinoy-sa-hamas-attack-dasal-na-matigil-ang-labanan/sports/11/28/23/escamis-hopes-to-complete-storybook-season-with-mapua