EDSA bus way violators apprehended

MMDA-Strike Force apprehends EDSA bus way violators

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Members of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) - Special Operations Group-Strike Force apprehend motorists using the EDSA busway during an operation on November 28, 2023. The MMDA Strike Force, led by Assistant General Manager for Operations David Angelo Vargas, enforced stricter measures on bus lane usage and apprehended motorists violating the EDSA busway rule starting November 28.