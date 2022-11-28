Saving his livelihood

Home > News MULTIMEDIA A vendor tries to save merchandise from fire Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 28 2022 08:05 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A vendor desperately tries to save his merchandise of fresh chicken after a fire razed a market and residential area at the border of Brgy. Masambong and Apolonio Samson in Quezon City Monday. The fire reached up to third alarm before it was placed under control by responding firemen. Read More: fire Quezon City market vendor goods merchandise /news/11/28/22/govt-bares-plan-to-acquire-emergency-response-vehicles/video/news/11/28/22/singil-sa-kuryente-pinangangambahang-tumaas/sports/11/28/22/pvl-switch-in-mindset-led-to-petro-gazz-win-vs-chery/sports/11/28/22/mma-adonis-sevilleno-wins-one-warrior-series/news/11/28/22/philippines-records-1083-new-covid-19-cases-14-deaths