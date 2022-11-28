Saving his livelihood

MULTIMEDIA

A vendor tries to save merchandise from fire

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

A vendor desperately tries to save his merchandise of fresh chicken after a fire razed a market and residential area at the border of Brgy. Masambong and Apolonio Samson in Quezon City Monday. The fire reached up to third alarm before it was placed under control by responding firemen.