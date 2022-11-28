Graduating 4Ps recipients recognized

MULTIMEDIA

Families graduate from 4Ps

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Recipients of Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps)from various cities in the National Capital Region receive their certificates from the Department of Social Welfare and Development during their ceremonial graduation at the Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay City on Monday. At least 500 families are graduating from the government’s conditional cash grant which aims to assist the poor in improving health, nutrition, and education of children aged 18 and below.