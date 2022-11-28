Art at QC jail

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Art at Quezon City jail Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 28 2022 03:31 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A person deprived of liberty (PDL) showcases her art work during the unveiling of a mural inside the Quezon City Jail female dormitory on Monday. The project, completed in collaboration with French and Filipino artists as well as detainees through the Quezon City local government and the French Embassy, aims to highlight women empowerment and human rights. Filipino, French artists unite for mural at QC jail dormitory Read More: Quezon City Jail female dormitory French Embassy Quezon City LGU mural QC jail jail art work art Quezon City QC QC government Quezon City government /sports/11/28/22/former-coach-hopes-nu-womens-record-will-last-for-the-longest-time/news/11/28/22/pagpapatupad-sa-imported-fish-ban-pinaiimbestigahan/business/11/28/22/pal-conducts-test-flight-to-loakan-airport-in-baguio-city/news/11/28/22/philippine-navy-commissions-2-new-craft-missiles/news/11/28/22/pagpapalawig-sa-nha-nang-50-taon-tinalakay-sa-senado