Art at QC jail

Art at Quezon City jail

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

A person deprived of liberty (PDL) showcases her art work during the unveiling of a mural inside the Quezon City Jail female dormitory on Monday. The project, completed in collaboration with French and Filipino artists as well as detainees through the Quezon City local government and the French Embassy, aims to highlight women empowerment and human rights.