Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Art at Quezon City jail

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 28 2022 03:31 PM

Art at QC jail

A person deprived of liberty (PDL) showcases her art work during the unveiling of a mural inside the Quezon City Jail female dormitory on Monday. The project, completed in collaboration with French and Filipino artists as well as detainees through the Quezon City local government and the French Embassy, aims to highlight women empowerment and human rights.

Read More:  Quezon City Jail   female dormitory   French Embassy   Quezon City LGU   mural   QC jail   jail   art work   art   Quezon City   QC   QC government   Quezon City government  