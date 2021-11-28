Another day at Apo Island amid COVID-19 pandemic

MULTIMEDIA

Dusk at Apo Island during the COVID-19 pandemic

Danny Ocampo, ABS-CBN News

Resort staff and divemasters prepare their net for fishing on Sunday afternoon. The series of community lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic forced Apo Island in Dumaguete to stop tourism activities, causing community members to lose regular income from both local and foreign visitors. Islanders returned to fishing for livelihood while others sought employment in other areas.