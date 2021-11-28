Another day at Apo Island amid COVID-19 pandemic

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Dusk at Apo Island during the COVID-19 pandemic Danny Ocampo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 28 2021 07:20 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Resort staff and divemasters prepare their net for fishing on Sunday afternoon. The series of community lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic forced Apo Island in Dumaguete to stop tourism activities, causing community members to lose regular income from both local and foreign visitors. Islanders returned to fishing for livelihood while others sought employment in other areas. Read More: COVID19 coronavirus COVID19 pandemic Apo Island tourism livelihood /entertainment/11/30/21/cinema-one-to-show-spencer-in-drive-in-screening/entertainment/11/30/21/john-arcilla-inalala-ang-kapanganakan-ni-bonifacio/entertainment/11/30/21/heaven-denies-shes-in-a-relationship-with-kimpoy-feliciano/life/11/30/21/designer-virgil-abloh-remembered-at-fashion-awards/sports/11/30/21/nba-christian-wood-shines-as-rockets-top-thunder