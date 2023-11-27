MULTIMEDIA

Lagusnilad to reopen on Nov. 28

Workers from the Engineering Department of Manila City hall clean the pavement and the wall of the newly rehabilitated Lagusnilad in Manila on Monday, November 27, 2023. The vehicular underpass, which was built in 1960, will reopen on November 28 after 6 months of major rehabilitation.



