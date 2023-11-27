Groups call for wage increase on Bonifacio Day

MULTIMEDIA

Labor groups push for higher wages on Bonifacio Day

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Labor groups march toward Liwasang Bonifacio in Manila on Monday as the country celebrates Bonifacio Day early. The groups will mark the 160th birth anniversary of Andres Bonifacio with a larger mobilization on November 30 to push forward their fight for better wages, jobs, public services, rights, and freedom.