Groups call for wage increase on Bonifacio Day

Labor groups push for higher wages on Bonifacio Day

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 27 2023 03:51 PM

Labor groups march toward Liwasang Bonifacio in Manila on Monday as the country celebrates Bonifacio Day early. The groups will mark the 160th birth anniversary of Andres Bonifacio with a larger mobilization on November 30 to push forward their fight for better wages, jobs, public services, rights, and freedom. 

