A call for salary increase amid inflation

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Labor advocates push for salary increase, price regulation Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 27 2022 12:50 PM Labor advocates hold a motorcade from Caloocan to Quezon City on Sunday, calling for an urgent wage increase and price control for products amid a 7.7 percent inflation rate in October. The motorcade is part of a series of activities leading up to a large protest on Bonifacio Day, Nov. 30. Law required to raise minimum wage for gov't workers, says DBM DTI issues noche buena price guide; some prices rose up to 27 percent vs 2021