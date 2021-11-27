Feeling De Lima’s presence

MULTIMEDIA
Feeling Sen. De Lima’s presence at Leni-Kiko Volunteer Center
George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Nov 27 2021 09:31 PM
People take photos beside a standee of re-electionist Senator Leila de Lima during the inauguration of the Leni-Kiko Volunteer Center in Katipunan Avenue, Quezon City on Saturday. De Lima, a staunch critic of President Rodrigo Duterte, has been in jail since 2017 on allegations of using drug money for her senatorial campaign in 2016 when she was justice secretary, charges which she denies.
