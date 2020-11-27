MULTIMEDIA

Shopping with physical distancing

ABS-CBN News

Manila police place road markings for the position of stalls as well as walking spaces for market-goers while still following physical distancing protocols at the Divisoria Market in Manila Friday. Despite the pandemic, people are expected to flock to Divisoria, a traditional source of cheap merchandise, with less than a month before Christmas.

