Shopping with physical distancing

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 27 2020 12:38 PM

Manila police place road markings for the position of stalls as well as walking spaces for market-goers while still following physical distancing protocols at the Divisoria Market in Manila Friday. Despite the pandemic, people are expected to flock to Divisoria, a traditional source of cheap merchandise, with less than a month before Christmas. 

