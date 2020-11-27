MULTIMEDIA
Shopping with physical distancing
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Nov 27 2020 12:38 PM
Manila police place road markings for the position of stalls as well as walking spaces for market-goers while still following physical distancing protocols at the Divisoria Market in Manila Friday. Despite the pandemic, people are expected to flock to Divisoria, a traditional source of cheap merchandise, with less than a month before Christmas.
- /news/11/27/20/wounded-soldier-evacuated-by-chopper-dies-after-emergency-landing-in-lanao-sur
- /overseas/11/27/20/loser-how-a-lifelong-fear-bookended-trumps-presidency
- /entertainment/11/27/20/were-very-civil-maris-racal-at-iigo-pascual-walang-ilangan-sa-trabaho
- /overseas/11/27/20/hong-kong-activist-joshua-wong-tells-german-paper-hes-doing-well-in-prison-isolation
- /news/11/27/20/up-eyes-black-boxes-broadcast-for-distance-learning