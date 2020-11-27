Home  >  News

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 27 2020 04:36 PM

Rush as deadline nears

Motorists waiting to get AutoSweep RFID stickers watch from the roof of a container van as a long line forms at the installation center at the SLEX-C5 toll plaza in Taguig City on Friday. The last-minute rush to get the sticker before the December 1 deadline caused confusion among the motorists, some of them lined up since the night before. 

