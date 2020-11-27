Home > News MULTIMEDIA Rush as deadline nears George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 27 2020 04:36 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Motorists waiting to get AutoSweep RFID stickers watch from the roof of a container van as a long line forms at the installation center at the SLEX-C5 toll plaza in Taguig City on Friday. The last-minute rush to get the sticker before the December 1 deadline caused confusion among the motorists, some of them lined up since the night before. Read More: RFID rush sticker deadline SLEX AutoSweep motorists multimedia multimedia photos /business/11/27/20/finance-chief-orders-bir-customs-to-investigate-cooperatives-used-for-rice-imports/news/11/27/20/bilang-ng-covid-19-positive-sa-davao-city-jail-umakyat-na-sa-21/business/11/27/20/november-inflation-seen-within-24-to-32-pct-says-bsp-think-tank/business/11/27/20/look-da-issues-new-srp-for-agri-products-in-metro-manila-as-luzon-reels-from-floods/business/11/27/20/cebu-pacific-sets-dry-run-of-free-antigen-testing-for-gensan-bound-passengers