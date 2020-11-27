Home > News MULTIMEDIA Health workers demand payment of COVID-19 hazard pay ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 27 2020 05:39 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Members of the All UP Workers Union hold a protest over the delay of the release of their COVID-19 hazard pay and special risk allowance at the University of the Philippines-Philippine General Hospital in Manila on Friday. Members say they have yet to receive their hazard pay and special risk allowance six months since the end of the strict enhanced community quarantine enforced due to COVID-19. Palace to DOH officials: Hasten hazard pay for health workers or risk suspension Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 protest PGH-Manila health workers frontliners hazard pay /news/11/27/20/misis-hindi-pa-rin-mahanap-ang-mag-ama-na-inanod-ng-baha-ni-ulysses/video/news/11/27/20/night-market-sa-baclaran-magbubukas-na-muli/news/11/27/20/drilon-slams-dti-chief-over-alleged-inaction-on-p33-b-parked-in-state-trading-firm/life/11/27/20/watch-loisa-andalio-gives-a-tour-of-her-family-home/business/11/27/20/ac-energy-raises-300-million-from-green-bonds-to-pay-off-maturing-debt-re-projects