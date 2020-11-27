MULTIMEDIA

Health workers demand payment of COVID-19 hazard pay

ABS-CBN News

Members of the All UP Workers Union hold a protest over the delay of the release of their COVID-19 hazard pay and special risk allowance at the University of the Philippines-Philippine General Hospital in Manila on Friday. Members say they have yet to receive their hazard pay and special risk allowance six months since the end of the strict enhanced community quarantine enforced due to COVID-19.