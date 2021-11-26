MULTIMEDIA
Workers fill Mandaluyong sink hole
George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Nov 26 2021 07:49 PM
Workers dump soil on a large sinkhole at a portion of Coronado St. in Mandaluyong on Friday. A portion of the road collapsed the day before because of “soft soil condition”, caused by water seeping from the adjacent Pasig River, during Manila Water’s pipe laying project.
