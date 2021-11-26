Marcos loyalist confronts protestors

MULTIMEDIA

Loyalist confronts protestor calling for Marcos Jr disqualification

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A lone Marcos loyalist approaches a group of protesters led by the Campaign Against the Return of the Marcoses and Martial Law (CARMMA) as they troop to the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) headquarters in Intramuros, Manila on Friday. The group continues to urge the COMELEC to disqualify Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. as the commission’s Second Division hears the first petition to cancel his certificate of candidacy for president.