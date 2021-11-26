Marcos loyalist confronts protestors

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Loyalist confronts protestor calling for Marcos Jr disqualification George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 26 2021 04:21 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A lone Marcos loyalist approaches a group of protesters led by the Campaign Against the Return of the Marcoses and Martial Law (CARMMA) as they troop to the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) headquarters in Intramuros, Manila on Friday. The group continues to urge the COMELEC to disqualify Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. as the commission’s Second Division hears the first petition to cancel his certificate of candidacy for president. Read More: Halalan 2022 Bongbong Marcos BBM Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Bongbong Marcos disqualification Comelec protest /sports/11/26/21/djokovic-wont-want-to-risk-missing-australian-open/news/11/26/21/ph-posts-863-new-covid-19-cases-142-deaths/sports/11/26/21/guards-on-display-when-timberwolves-visit-hornets/news/11/26/21/nearly-35-m-people-fully-vaccinated-vs-covid-in-ph/overseas/11/26/21/rioters-rampage-in-solomons-capital-for-third-day