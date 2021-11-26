Japanese int'l school in PH starts face-to-face

MULTIMEDIA

First face-to-face classes in an international school in PH

ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Japanese teacher Chihiro Nakagawa jumps as she teaches her Japanese grade 1 students physical exercise at the Manila Japanese School at the Bonifacio Global City in Taguig City on Friday. The school is the first international institution to be allowed face-to-face classes in Metro Manila by the Department of Education after strict evaluation and assessment. Four other international schools in Taguig City will be starting in-person classes next week.