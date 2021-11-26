Japanese int'l school in PH starts face-to-face

Home > News MULTIMEDIA First face-to-face classes in an international school in PH ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 26 2021 12:35 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Japanese teacher Chihiro Nakagawa jumps as she teaches her Japanese grade 1 students physical exercise at the Manila Japanese School at the Bonifacio Global City in Taguig City on Friday. The school is the first international institution to be allowed face-to-face classes in Metro Manila by the Department of Education after strict evaluation and assessment. Four other international schools in Taguig City will be starting in-person classes next week. Read More: coronavirus covid-19 schools students face-to-face classes Manila Japanese School /life/11/26/21/look-nikes-footwear-collab-with-g-dragon/business/11/26/21/filipinos-turn-to-twitter-for-gift-guides-deals-ahead-of-holidays/entertainment/11/26/21/the-rock-iniregalo-ang-kanyang-truck-sa-isang-fan/entertainment/11/26/21/angeline-quinto-drops-new-single-salamat-sa-yo/entertainment/11/26/21/look-heaven-peralejo-turns-22