Blended-learning continues amid COVID-19 pandemic

Most students still studying via blended learning due to COVID-19 pandemic

ABS-CBN News

Grade 3 student Ronjay Abes answers school modules for his classes in Epifanio Delos Santos Elementary School beside his mother tending to their road side stall along Padre Faura, Manila on Friday. Distance-learning is still the default mode of teaching for most educational institutions in the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with only 120 schools allowed to hold limited in-person classes.