Blended-learning continues amid COVID-19 pandemic

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Most students still studying via blended learning due to COVID-19 pandemic ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 26 2021 06:18 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Grade 3 student Ronjay Abes answers school modules for his classes in Epifanio Delos Santos Elementary School beside his mother tending to their road side stall along Padre Faura, Manila on Friday. Distance-learning is still the default mode of teaching for most educational institutions in the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with only 120 schools allowed to hold limited in-person classes. Reopening of Metro Manila schools depends on risk assessment: DepEd DepEd says dealing with 'learning poverty' after release of new World Bank report Read More: coronavirus COVID19 blended learning distance learning in-person classes DepEd /sports/11/26/21/boxing-ed-picson-elected-as-next-abap-chief/news/11/26/21/pharmallys-dargani-says-escape-bid-was-for-mental-health/news/11/26/21/isko-moreno-wants-pinoys-to-eat-like-koreans-japanese/entertainment/11/26/21/heres-how-to-access-spotify-lyrics-on-desktop-tv/overseas/11/26/21/israel-finds-covid-strain-with-many-mutations