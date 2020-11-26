Home > News MULTIMEDIA Some stall owners still reeling from Ulysses George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 26 2020 09:22 PM | Updated as of Nov 26 2020 10:21 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest People sift through toys on sale Thursday at a tiangge market at Marikina Riverbanks, one of the hardest hit areas in Metro Manila during the onslaught of Ulysses. The toys, which usually sell for a minimum of P150, are now being sold for P100 for 3 pieces as stall owners struggle to get by after the typhoon caused billions in damage and heavily affected the city and its small-medium business owners. Ulysses floods brought 1 1/2 years worth of garbage in Marikina: mayor Read More: Typhoon Ulysses Ulysses PH Ulysses aftermath Marikina tiangge sale multimedia multimedia photos /sports/11/26/20/karate-james-de-los-santos-continues-golden-run-despite-feeling-ill/news/11/26/20/malacaang-naglabas-ng-ng-listahan-kung-saan-mas-mura-ang-covid-19-testing/sports/11/26/20/pope-offers-prayers-for-late-football-star-maradona/life/11/26/20/good-doggo-taguig-mall-adopts-stray-dogs-as-part-of-its-security-team/overseas/11/26/20/national-math-and-reading-tests-in-us-postponed-until-2022-due-to-coronavirus