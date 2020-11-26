MULTIMEDIA

Some stall owners still reeling from Ulysses

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

People sift through toys on sale Thursday at a tiangge market at Marikina Riverbanks, one of the hardest hit areas in Metro Manila during the onslaught of Ulysses. The toys, which usually sell for a minimum of P150, are now being sold for P100 for 3 pieces as stall owners struggle to get by after the typhoon caused billions in damage and heavily affected the city and its small-medium business owners.