Relief ops for Cagayan Valley continue

Froilan Gallardo, ABS-CBN News

Soldiers carry bags of rice to a waiting Philippine Air Force Airbus C295 plane in Lumbia Air base, Cagayan de Oro City on Thursday to be brought to residents of Cagayan Valley affected by typhoon Ulysses. Some 4,500 pounds of goods donated by residents of Misamis Oriental and Cagayan de Oro were loaded on to the plane for its second shipment of donations.