Home > News MULTIMEDIA Relief ops for Cagayan Valley continue Froilan Gallardo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 26 2020 06:12 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Soldiers carry bags of rice to a waiting Philippine Air Force Airbus C295 plane in Lumbia Air base, Cagayan de Oro City on Thursday to be brought to residents of Cagayan Valley affected by typhoon Ulysses. Some 4,500 pounds of goods donated by residents of Misamis Oriental and Cagayan de Oro were loaded on to the plane for its second shipment of donations. #CagayanNeedsHelp: Rescue sought for thousands trapped in Cagayan floods Read More: Ulysses PH Typhoon Ulysses relief aid donations Cagayan Valley army Cagayan de Oro Misamis Oriental multimedia multimedia photos /life/11/26/20/twin-sisters-from-silliman-university-both-pass-nov-2020-ple/overseas/11/26/20/when-and-which-covid-19-vaccines-are-likely-to-be-available-in-asia-pacific/spotlight/11/26/20/abs-cbn-news-features-docus-on-second-run-in-news-website/video/news/11/26/20/palace-says-to-verify-if-china-moon-rocket-flew-over-luzon/news/11/26/20/online-stores-mass-doh-may-ligtas-tips-para-sa-pasko-habang-pandemya