‘Jeep Ko, Buhay Namin’

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 26 2020 03:50 PM

Jeepney operators and drivers associations hold a protest in front of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) office in Quezon City on Thursday. The group urged the agency to allow full operation of jeepneys on suspended routes during the COVID-19 quarantine, which affected the livelihood of jeepney drivers.

