MULTIMEDIA

Drivers apply for LTFRB's service contracting scheme

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 26 2020 04:46 PM

Drivers and operators of public utility vehicles (PUV) apply for the service contracting scheme implemented by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) at the Quezon City Memorial Circle in Quezon City on Thursday. The scheme, implemented by the Transportation Department, aims to assist jeepney drivers by subsidizing public transport services and providing incentives to operators while ensuring safety of the riding public amide the COVID-19 pandemic.

28,000 jeepney drivers remain in limbo, as LTFRB yet to finish route scheme