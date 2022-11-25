PDLs who died in jail are buried

MULTIMEDIA

PDLs who died in jail get final resting place

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) place the wooden crates containing the unclaimed remains of their fellow inmates in their final resting place on Friday. Sixty out of more than a hundred inmates, who died in prison and whose bodies went unclaimed at the Eastern Funeral Homes since December 2021, were buried at the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) cemetery in Muntinlupa.

Read More: PDL prisoners inmates died prison NBP Muntinlupa