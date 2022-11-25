Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

PDLs who died in jail get final resting place

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 25 2022 03:04 PM

PDLs who died in jail are buried

Persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) place the wooden crates containing the unclaimed remains of their fellow inmates in their final resting place on Friday. Sixty out of more than a hundred inmates, who died in prison and whose bodies went unclaimed at the Eastern Funeral Homes since December 2021, were buried at the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) cemetery in Muntinlupa. 

Read More:  PDL   prisoners   inmates   died   prison   NBP   Muntinlupa  