Fishermen protest Chinese vessel harassment
Ted Aljibe, AFP
Posted at Nov 25 2022 12:12 PM
Filipino fishermen, who say they face harassment from Chinese vessels preventing them from entering prime fishing waters in the South China Sea's Scarborough Shoal, demonstrate at a park in Manila on Thursday. Scarborough Shoal, known locally as Bajo de Masinloc and located about 240 kilometers from Zambales, is part of waters being claimed by both countries.
