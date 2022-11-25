MULTIMEDIA

Fishermen protest Chinese vessel harassment

Ted Aljibe, AFP

Filipino fishermen, who say they face harassment from Chinese vessels preventing them from entering prime fishing waters in the South China Sea's Scarborough Shoal, demonstrate at a park in Manila on Thursday. Scarborough Shoal, known locally as Bajo de Masinloc and located about 240 kilometers from Zambales, is part of waters being claimed by both countries.