SC asked to nullify arrest order vs Michael Yang

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Lawyer asks for nullity of arrest order vs Michael Yang ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 25 2021 01:27 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Lawyer Raymond Fortun, representing Michael Yang, files a petition before the Supreme Court, asking for the lifting and declaration of nullity of the warrant of arrest and lookout bulletin against the former presidential economic adviser, on Thursday. The petition is also asking the SC to order a Senate committee probing Pharmally Pharmaceutical to stop compelling Yang to attend future hearings. Senate continues probe on Pharmally, Dargani siblings after failed escape attempt