SC asked to nullify arrest order vs Michael Yang

Lawyer asks for nullity of arrest order vs Michael Yang

ABS-CBN News

Lawyer Raymond Fortun, representing Michael Yang, files a petition before the Supreme Court, asking for the lifting and declaration of nullity of the warrant of arrest and lookout bulletin against the former presidential economic adviser, on Thursday. The petition is also asking the SC to order a Senate committee probing Pharmally Pharmaceutical to stop compelling Yang to attend future hearings.