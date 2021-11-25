Home  >  News

194 MPD personnel take part in random drug testing

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 25 2021 10:42 AM

Manila cops undergo drug testing

Members of the Manila Police District Command Station 4 line up to get a vial for urine sample as they undergo random drug testing on Thursday. The activity is part of the MPD’s efforts to cleanse its ranks.

