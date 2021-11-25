Manila cops undergo drug testing

Home > News MULTIMEDIA 194 MPD personnel take part in random drug testing ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 25 2021 10:42 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Members of the Manila Police District Command Station 4 line up to get a vial for urine sample as they undergo random drug testing on Thursday. The activity is part of the MPD’s efforts to cleanse its ranks. More PH presidential bets willing to undergo drug test after Duterte's 'cocaine user' allegation Read More: Manila Police District MPD random drug test Manila police drug test drug testing drug testing policemen /entertainment/11/25/21/look-sofia-andres-daughter-zoe-turns-2/entertainment/11/25/21/watch-anne-erwan-bring-daughter-dahlia-to-paris/business/11/25/21/ikea-in-ph-opens-to-public-with-no-booking-no-shopping-policy/sports/11/25/21/patafa-willing-to-hold-dialogue-with-obiena-president/business/11/25/21/businesses-urged-to-invest-in-cybersecurity